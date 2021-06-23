Joseph Fogarty, Birmingham & Templetuohy

Joseph Fogarty

Birmingham and Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, Sister Philomena, brother Gerry, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home on Friday the 25th of June from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Saturday the 26th at 11.30 am.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

