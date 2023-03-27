Joseph Coleman O’Connor, Nenagh

“Kremisti”, Benedine, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and late of the Castle Hyperstore, Pearse Street, Nenagh and Truly Irish Country Foods, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

March 25th 2023. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Nora O’Connor (“The Eagles”, Tyone, Nenagh) and by his brother Peter. After a long illness bravely borne with great courage, full of optimism and endless hope. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Sheila, his children Matthew, Rebecca and Gavin, Rebecca’s partner Conor, brothers Rory, Donal and Michael, sisters Agnes Holmes (Celbridge), Deirdre O’Connor (Windsor), Catherine Quinn (Thurles), Celestine Ward (Galway), Elizabeth Robinson (Nenagh) and Edel Ferncombe (Thurles), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, many great wonderful friends, especially his lifelong friend Eamon.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon).

Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, www.milfordcarecentre.ie

House private please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.