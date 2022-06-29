Jonathan (J.J.) Ferncombe, Clonmel

Fairfield’s Fethard Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary,

Peacefully on June 27, 2022, surrounded by his family in Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving mother Margaret and step father Pat, son Keelan, sister Danielle, nephew James, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

J.J’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50am for Requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May Jonathan rest in peace.