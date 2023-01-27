Johnny Ryan (Boherlody), Nenagh

Lisgorriff, Killeen, Nenagh

January 27th 2023, peacefully, at Nenagh University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Larry and baby brother Sean.

Deeply regretted by his cherished wife Nora, his loving sons and daughter, P.J., Sean, Gerard and Louise, daughters-in-law Noreen and Teresa, Ger’s partner Breda and Louise’s fiancée Niall, his adored grandchildren, Jack, Thérese, Laura, Caitlín, Ellie and Aodhán, his brothers P.J. and Peter and his cousin Jack, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to Killeen Church arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killinaive Cemetery.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.