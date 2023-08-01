Johnny (John) Casey, Templemore

Cloone, Templemore, formerly Barnane.

Peacefully, at the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles, July 31st, 2023, aged 92 years.

Much loved son of the late Michael and Kathleen Casey and brother of the late Helena, Sadie, Michael and Tommy and his new nephew the late Walter Thompson.

Beloved husband of Alice, loving father of Michael and Antoinette and doting grandfather of Alexandra.

Sadly, missed by his son in law Justin, his nieces Claire, Evelyn and Carmel his grand-nieces and grand-nephews and his loving family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, this Wednesday Evening from 5 pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 7 pm to arrive at 7-45 pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House is strictly private. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland or the Irish Dogs for the Disabled.