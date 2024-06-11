Johnny Dunne, Holycross

Studio 8, Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Home, Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick (Pa) and Catherine, sister Maura, brother Joe and Seamus.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Kathleen, brothers Patrick, Laurence and Noel, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Emilia and Margaret, cousins, great friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.