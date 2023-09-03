Johnny Dowley, Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of

Johnny Dowley,

Connawarries Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Johnny died peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness.

He is pre deceased by his loving wife Eily and son Mick, He will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Helen and Ann, sons-in-law, Jimmy, John and Joe, his much loved grandchildren Eoin, Darren Cass, Elaine, Sarah and Brian Clifford, grand daughter-in-law Taylor Cass and his great grandson Oliver Cass USA, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. may Johnny rest in peace. House Private at all times please.

Johnny will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on suir on Tuesday the 5th September from 4.30pm to 7pm. Johnny will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Wednesday the 6th September for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish heart foundation which you can do so by following the link below.

to view Johnny’s mass please use the following link.

http://www.churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/