Johnny Cottrell, Toomevara and Portroe

Templedowney, Toomevara & late of Glencrue, Portroe.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick on 23rd June 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved son James, sisters Cissie (Ryan), Betsy (Coleman). Charlotte (Seymour) & Mary (O’Sullivan). Brothers Phil & Jimmy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lily and his cherished family Justin & Karen. Grandchildren Ailbhe & Elin. Daughter in law Niamh. Sisters Jane (Byrne) & Patsy (Griffin) and brother Terry. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ballinree Church (E45 WF83) this Tuesday from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Requiem Mass takes place at Ballinree Church on Wednesday at 2 o’clock with burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629