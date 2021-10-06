Johnny Casey, Grange

Johnny Casey

Park, Grange, Clonmel.

Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his adored sons Stephen, Aidan and Sean, daughters-in-law Coral and Grace, his sisters Maur and her husband Dean and Cathy and her husband Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral cortège will arrive on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, (via Pearse Street) for 12 o clock Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

House Private Please.

