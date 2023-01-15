John White, Clonmel

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Gerardine (Malone) and Patricia, son David, sister Maudie (Cremmins), grandchildren Simon and Tara, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital. House private at all times please.

John’s family encourages the wearing of masks in the Funeral Parlour and Church.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.