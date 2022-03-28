John Whelan, Ardfinnan

The White House, Kilballygorman, Ardfinnan

27th March 2022.

Predeceased by his brothers Mickey, Paddy & Tommy, sisters Letia, Maggie, Bridie & Kay, sisters-in-law Hanora & Hannah.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (O’Connor), sons Seán & Liam, daughters Breda & Ann-Marie, sons-in-law Andy & Tony, daughters-in-law Sara & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Hannah, Sophie, Kieran, Connor, Olly, Ronnie & Scarlett, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Lower Abbey St., Cahir on Monday evening from 5 to 7pm.

John’s funeral cortège will arrive at Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, on Tuesday afternoon at 3.50 for 4pm Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ardfinnan Old Cemetery.

House strictly private please.