John Walsh, Carrick on Suir and Piltown

Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Tybroughney, Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his mother Leecha and sister Alice, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, son Jack, father Wattie, brother Raymond, sister Paula, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Paula, Clara, Alanna, Cristina, Mattew, Emma, Ronan and Sarah, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Solas Centre Waterford.