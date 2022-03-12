John Wall (Fish Merchant), Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Drumview, Kilrush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Died on Friday 10th March.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on Sunday evening 13th March from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning 14th March at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the R.N.L.I. Helvick.

A livestream of John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Monday morning at https://www.livestreamireland.ie/jw140322.