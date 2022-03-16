John Tuohy, Thurles

Childers Park, Thurles

Suddenly. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents Christy and Margaret, sister Joan, sister-in-law Noreen.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael, Christy and Billy, sisters Margaret (Dawes) and Maria (Quilligan), Uncle Pat, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in Bord na Mona Littleton, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home. Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie