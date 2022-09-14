John Tucker, Nenagh

Yewston, Nenagh

September 13th 2022, suddenly.

Predeceased by his parents John and Patricia Tucker.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister and brothers Paula, Eddie, Kevin and David, his nieces and nephews Lauren, Hannah, Darragh, Scott, Aodhán, Éanna and Fionn, grandaunt Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Saturday at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.