John (Toddler) Maher, Carrick on Suir

Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Kay, children Stephen, Alan, Lynsey, Carla and Chelsea, brothers Eddie, Billy and Frank, sisters Marian, Paula, Martina, Margaret, Tricia, Eileen, Shirley, Roseleen and Ann, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Dillon, Jake, Katelyn, Hayley, Leah and Alaya, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at St Mollerans GAA Club on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Leaving Treacy Park on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at St Mollerans Church, Carrick Beg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

People are asked to please use the Carrick United car park on the Friday evening.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Diabetes Society of Ireland.