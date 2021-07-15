John Sweeney, Two Mile Borris

Skehane, Two Mile Borris, Thurles

Peacefully surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Eileen, his children David, Jackie, Caroline, Leanne and Brid, their partners Christine, Robert, Pauric and David and adored grandchildren, sister Phylis (Maher), brother Ned and sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at his home on Friday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice / Suir Haven.

