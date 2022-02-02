John Stapleton, Nenagh & Templederry

John Stapleton

Carrigeen, Rathnaleen, Nenagh & late of Shanballyard, Templederry. Unexpectedly on 1st February surrounded by his heartbroken family at the Galway Clinic.

Predeceased by his parents Tom & Annie. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Susan and cherished daughters Stacey, Lisa & Amy. Grandchildren Mya, Skyler, Benny & Luke. Brothers Michael, Eddie & Tommy. Sisters Anne and Mary. sons in law Daniel & Brendan. Brothers in law, sisters in law, Nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5-7pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

