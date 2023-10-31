John Smyth, Clonmel

Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Passed away peacefully on 30th October 2023 in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his father Frank and mother Catherine (Ward), his beloved sisters Catherine (Nugent), Breda (Acheson), Nancy, Frankie, Agnes (Kelly) and Terry (O’Donovan), his brother Edmund.

Deeply regretted by his many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.