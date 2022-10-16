John Shoer, Nenagh

Sallygrove, Nenagh.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Hospice on October 16th 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, brother Martin, sisters Breda, Elizabeth and Mary Ellen.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick, daughter in law Gemma, grandson Sean and grand-daughter Aobha, brother Matthew and sister Bunty, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie