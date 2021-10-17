John Sheppard, Cloughjordan

Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home Surrounded by his family.

16/10.2021.

Predeceased by his beloved sister M.B (Quinlan).

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah and family Sean, Enda & Sinead. Sisters Helen & Bernie and brothers Tom & Tony.

Grandaughter Paige, daughter in law Rachel. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and his many friends.

Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings.

Remains arriving to SS.Michael & Johns Church Cloughjordan on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the Livestream of the mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

House strictly private please.

