John Sheehan, Clonmel & Mullinahone

Elm Park, Clonmel and formerly of Mullinahone Co. Tipperary.

30th April 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rena, son Jonathan, beloved daughter Noelette and partner Conor, grandchildren Madeline and April, sister Kay, brothers Rickie, Christy, Frankie, Malachy, Pat and Martin, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews nieces relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

John’s Funeral will arrive at St. Oliver’s church on Monday morning at 11.20am for a Private Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

This can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live followed by burial in Grangemockler cemetery.

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 25 in the Church. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so on the Condolence Link below.

