John Sean Tynan, Roscrea

59 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea

Peacefully in his 92nd year surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Thomas, sister Bridget, brother Francis and his brothers-in-law. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilis, daughters Mary Hynes (Five Alley, Birr), Margaret Comer (Wexford), Teresa O’Brien (Nenagh), sons John (Ballyfin) Francis (London) and Peter, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law John, Silvan and Ruairi, sister Peg, brother Thomas (London), brother-in-law Noel, grandchildren Eoin, James, Lauren and Aaron, nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and Canada, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé a h-anam dilis

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home (E53 NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm-7pm.

Private removal on Thursday morning from Tierney’s Funeral Home at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining old cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on: stcronanscluster.ie