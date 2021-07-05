John ‘Sean’ Harrington, Upperchurch

John (Sean) Harrington

Rossoulty, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of Thurles Community Hospital.

Beloved husband of Betty and the much loved father of Tadhg, Brid, Pj, Criona, Noelle, Norma and Lily and loving brother of Con, Teresa & Kathy; he will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Rossoulty on Tuesday evening, for family and friends from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from his home on Wednesday July 7th for a private family funeral mass in St Mary’s church, Drombane (max 50 people) at 2 pm followed by burial in Templebeg cemetery.

John’s funeral mass can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/

