John (Sean) Crotty, Clonmel

Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Rathgormack, Co Waterford.

Sean passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Michelle, Elaine, Sharon and Davina, son John, grandchildren Molly, Kirsty, Daniel, Cara, Chloe and Jemma, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

