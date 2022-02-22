John Scott, Ballingarry Thurles

Farranrory, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Died on February 20th.

Sadly missed by his wife Emma, children Nathan, Bianca, Kaithlyn, Lauren, Michael, Cameron, Emily, Saoirse, Baby John, Shona, and parents John and Joan.

Reposing at his father-in-law’s residence Eamonn Burke, Cooldine Killenaule on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be left at [email protected].

