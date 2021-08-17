John Ryan, Fethard

Coolanure. Fethard, Co Tipperary.

August 15th 2021, at South Tipperary Hospital, after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mairead, son Shay, daughter Cecily, grandchildren, son in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow later.

