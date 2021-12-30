John Ryan (Devane), Newport

Gurtshane, Newport.

Died on December 30th peacefully at his daughter’s residence.

Beloved brother of the late Catherine Maher.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Cathy, sons Paul and Kieran, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Kelly, adored grandchildren Dara, Cian, Jack, and Shane, brothers Matthew and James, sisters Sr. Anna and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday from 3pm until 6pm for family and close friends.

Arrival to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines.

House Private please and no flowers please.

