John Russell, Templemore

Tinvoher, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 25th of September 2021.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Anne, sons Damien and Oliver and Brother Lar.

Deeply regretted by his Daughters, Noeleen, Ann Marie, Sarah, Mary, Laura and Emily, Sons Nicolas and John Paul (new Zealand), Sisters Ann and Joan, Brother Pat, sons in law Paul, Donacha, Gordon and John, Nicholas’s partner Anne, John Paul’s partner Nicola, 26 Grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Loughmore on Monday at 11.30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Reposing may be viewed live at www.ejgrey.com.

Mass may be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative care Milford or The Day care centre Templemore, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore.

House strictly private Monday Morning please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence