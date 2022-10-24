John Rafferty, Roscrea

Ballymona, Ballingarry, Roscrea

John Rafferty, Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Michael John.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, his children Michael, Jenny, Amy, Leanne, Aishling and Cian, mother Ann, grandchildren Jack and Sofia, son in law James, brothers Pat and Gerard, Sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral arriving to The Pike Church, Ballingarry (E53H771), on Thursday morning at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.