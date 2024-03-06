John Quigley, Nenagh

Wilton Gortlandroe & late of Ballywilliam Nenagh

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick with his family at his side on March 5th 2024. Predeceased by his beloved siblings Ned, Mary (Walsh), Nancy (Byrne), Sr. Philomena, Sr. Breda & Jim. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Sr. Margaret, Sr. Christine & Tess Holland. Brothers Pat & Tim. Sisters in law Eileen, Kathleen, Kathy & Anne. Nieces, nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghalarra Graveyard.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on: nenaghparish.ie