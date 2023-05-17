John Purcell, Loughmore

Church View, Loughmore, Templemore.

16th of May 2023, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sister Carmel and brothers Seamus and Pat.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Caroline, son John, sisters Mary and Eileen, daughter in law Aisling, son in law Tadhg, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore on Friday at 2pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com