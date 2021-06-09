John Purcell, Littleton

John Purcell

Main Street, Littleton, Thurles. Suddenly, at home.

Predeceased by his parents Matt and Peg, sister Ella, brother Phil (Buddy) and brother-in-law John. Deeply regretted by his sisters Esther (Batt) and Peggy (Roche), brothers Matt, Jim, Tom, Noel and Joseph, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Donal (Ryan, Nenagh) and Frank (Roche), sisters-in-law Sandra, Carmel, Margaret, Pascale and Valerie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, John’s funeral cortége will leave Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 11th June, at 10am, to arrive at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 11am (via Pouldine and Ballymoreen), for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence