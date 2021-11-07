John Power, Limerick & Donohill

Miltown, Ballysimon, Limerick & formerly of Coolnagun, Donohil, Co. Tipperary and Limerick Prison.

John died, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on 7th November 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Tony, John, Pat, Ciaran & Aidan, grandchildren Sean, Daniel, Jamie, Paul, Tony, Lucy & Sophie, daughters-in-law Mags, Mary & Carrie, brothers Larry & Dave, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.

