John P. Coffey, Ballymacarbry

Knockavannia, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford

22nd June 2024 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Pa, daughters Bridget and Helen, grandchildren Conor, Grace and Sean, daughter-in-law Elaine, sons-in-law Padric and Martin, brothers Tommy, Gerry and Declan, sister Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

John’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Helena’s Church, The Nire at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Solas Cancer Support Centre, Dungarvan.