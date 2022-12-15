John O’Meara, Cashel

Goold’s Cross, Cashel

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.

In the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford.

Predeceased by his beloved son Sean.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Kathleen, brothers Eddie, Tom and Pat, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, former colleagues in the Irish Army (UN Peacekeepers), neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm.

Arriving at Clonoulty Church on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Clonoulty cemetery.