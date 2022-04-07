John Oliver Campion, Thurles

Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

7th of April 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his wife Maria (Nee Bowe), brothers Dan and Christy.

Deeply regretted by his children, Katherine, Phil, Conor and Bernadine, Brother Paddy, sons-in-law Tim O Leary, and James Scanlan, daughters-in-law Mary Bowe and Lynn Campion.

Grandchildren, Julie, Diarmuid, Philip, Colm, Aoife, Conor, Áine, Anna, Cathy, Marie, Jack, and Kate, and great grandson Ricky, sisters-in-law Carmel and Gretta, brother-in-law Colman, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday Evening 8th April from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church Moyne on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.