John O’Grady, Thurles

Cloughmartin, Thurles.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Lucy and staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Jim, sister Nora.

Dearly beloved brother of Seamus and Josie, uncle to Marguerite, Anne, Marie, Fiona and Anthony, brother-in-law to Tony and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, cousins, Padre Pio community, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

House private please.