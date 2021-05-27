John O’Flynn, Fethard & Cork

Fethard, Co. Tipperary and Newmarket, Co. Cork.

On May 26, 2021, unexpectedly, John, beloved husband of Catherine and dear Dad of Con and Tim and brother of the late Conor.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife, sons, brothers Cal and Michael, sisters Mary, Helen, Margaret and Norma, daughter-in-law Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

John’s funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

His funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket for a family Requiem Mass at 2pm which will be live-streamed on the Newmarket and Taur Parish Facebook page.

Messages of sympathy may be placed on the Condolences link on rip.ie.

