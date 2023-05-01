John O’Dwyer, Thurles

Clareen, Ballycahill, Thurles.

John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.

He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Joanne, Denise and Majella, sons Shane and Mark, grandchildren Dylan, Isla, Ada and Anna, sons-in-law Kenny and Liam, Majella’s partner Kevin and Shane’s partner Cliona, brothers Dinny, Noel and Liam, sisters Josie, Mary and Stella, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm till 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill, on Wednesday morning for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery Drombane.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

URL of Mass: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill