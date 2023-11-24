John O’Dwyer, Kildare and Thurles

Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formerly Mitchel Street and Clongour, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Maura, beloved sister Mai.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; brothers Michael and Peter, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Margaret and Marian, brother-in-law Michael, Marie Campbell, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.