John O’Dwyer, Carrick-on-Suir

Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died on December 23rd December.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife June, daughters Sharon and Helena, son Jonathan, sister Elma, brother Willie, sons in law Davy and Richie, Jonathan’s partner Laura, grandchildren Zoe, Ava, Rachel, Keelan, Sean and Michaela, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church on Monday (December 27th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipp Wheelchair Society and the Home Care Team.

We encourage no handshaking and suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies, thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence