John O’Gorman, Clonmel

Shanbally, Ballypatrick, Clonmel.

Died 28th June 2023, peacefully in the wonderfully compassionate care of Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by his brothers and sister, Matt, Mary, Tom and Denis.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Dick and Martin, his sisters Joan and Brenda (Gardiner), brother and sisters in law, Jack, Carmel, Nancy and Eileen.

Loving and much loved Uncle to his nephews and nieces, especially Martina, Edmond, John, Bob and Cathy.

John will be sadly missed by all his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm

John’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. John the Baptist’s Church, Kilcash on Saturday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.