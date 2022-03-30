John O’Donnell, Ballyporeen

Lyrefune, Ballyporeen (E21VE26).

Died peacefully on March 29th at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Son of the late Mary and John. Survived by his wife Noney, daughter Aishling, son Ian, grandchildren Aaron, Thomas, Oisin, Niamh and Ella, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Bobby, sisters Mary (O’Sullivan), Nellie (Guthrie) and brother Tom, sisters-in-laws Anne and Gretta, brothers-in-law Noel and Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends along with his Dunworley friends especially Paddy Deasy.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass on Friday at 11am at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.