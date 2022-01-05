John O’Connor, Nenagh and Dublin

Ormond Court, Nenagh and formerly of Fairview, Dublin and Castlecranna, Carrigatoher.

January 4th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home.

Loving father of his sons Sean, Norman, Aidan and Trevor. Sisters Carmel (Scanlan), Bridget (Galvin), Delores (Roberts), Toni (Parsons), Pauline (Cowan), Sister Vincent. Daughters in law Junko, Bridget and Renee. Grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Please adhere to face covering and no handshaking.

