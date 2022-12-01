John O’Connor, Cahir

Springvale, Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir.

John passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne at Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Lelia and brother Jim.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son Dermot, daughters Caroline, Jacqueline and Mags, grandchildren Saoirse, Cian, Zoe, Conor, Lucy, Ben and Jake, brother Frank, sisters Delia and Maudie, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.