John O’Connell, Killenaule

Knockabritta, Killenaule.

Beloved husband of Mai and loving father to Gerard, Tadhg and Maria. Survived by his cherished grandchildren Caitlin, Réiltín, Michael and Darragh, son in law Donie (O’ Neill) and daughter in law Lizzie (Munnelly). Greatly mourned by his brothers Michael, Eugene, Pat, Richard, Jim and Donal, his sisters Rena and Marion, his uncles Paddy (Berkery), Donal and Ambrose, his brothers in law, sisters in law, godson, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Thursday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

