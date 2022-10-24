John O Keeffe, Carrick-on-Suir

Rackhill, Carrick Beg & Ok Cycles, Carrick-on-Suir,

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Marietta and Children Juliana, Emma and Shane, brother Michael, Sister’s Rita and Josephine, sister’s in law Noreen, Ann, Mary and Rose, brother in law John, grandchildren Zoe, Isabelle, Mia, Dan, Megan and Rebecca, son’s in law Michael and Dario, daughter in law Aileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday from7.15pm to 8.30 pm

John’s cortege will be passing Ok Cycles on Wednesday at 1.35pm on route to Churchtown Cemetery for service and burial at 2pm.