John Newman, Dublin & Templemore

February 9th, 2024, Templeogue, and formerly from Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Tallaght University Hospital, following the excellent care received in Peamount Hospital.

Beloved husband of Laura, loving and much loved dad to Cora and Katie.

Pre-deceased by his brother Terence and sister Margaret.

John will be forever loved and deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife, daughters , son-in-law Roy, his adored grandchildren, Johan, Adam, Seán Isobel, sisters Veronica and Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam Dílis.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home Templeogue Village D6W AC82 on Thursday February 15th, 2024, from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Mt. Argus, D6W H677, arriving for 11.30 am Requiem Mass.

Cremation thereafter in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome D6W HY98 at 1pm.

Family flowers only , donations if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul society.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village. PH:014907601