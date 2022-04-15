John Nevin, Nenagh and Lorrha

Drummin Village, Nenagh and late of Portland, Lorrha.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Attracta, his step sons Michael, Paddy and Brendan. His heartbroken parents Ann and John, brothers Robert and Brian, aunts Doreen, Kathleen and Phyllis, uncle Michael, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening at his parents residence Portland, Lorrha from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha for Mass at 11am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for family cremation at 1pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please wear face coverings and no shaking of hands.